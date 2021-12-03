Video
Samsung starts producing mobile phones in Pakistan

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

KARACHI, Dec 2: One of the world's largest manufacturers of mobile phones, Samsung, has finally started production in Pakistan, lifting hopes of the authorities and the industry that this would cut down the import bill of the country in the months to come.
The development came to light on Tuesday at a meeting of the company's top managers with the Senators who visited the production site in line with the plan to receive a briefing on the growing new sector and challenges ahead for the cellphones manufacturing industry in Pakistan.  "We were informed that Samsung has formally started its production," Faisal Subzwari, chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Industries and Production, told Dawn.
He headed a delegation of members of the Senate panel which visited Samsung's production unit and an auto manufacturing plant, and held a meeting with the management of Export Processing Zone. The company aims to manufacture around 3m handsets every year
It's really good to know that the company has started production within a short span of four months," Mr Subzwari said. "We visited the production facility which was designed on modern lines and obviously the local manpower, support of local industry and conducive environment provided by the government led to such achievement. But still I believe that we need to move forward from just growing in the assembling area to localisation of the industry."
The country has witnessed robust growth in local production of cellular phones. During the first 10 months of this year, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data says, the production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants has almost doubled to 18.87 million against the import of mobile phones which stood at 45m.    Dawn


