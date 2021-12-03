Video
Swiss watch brands now in BD

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Kabir Watches and Company (K&C) has launched some premium brands of watches - world-renowned Swiss watches brands in Bangladesh.
The K&C is the distributor of the renowned Swiss watches brands in Bangladesh. Along with the wrist watches, K&C will sell accessories through B2B, according to a press release of the company.
The brands like Aerowatch, Mathey-Tissot, Cornavin, Claude Bernard, and Richelieu were launched at an event held at the Dhaka Sheraton on Wednesday.
Naqquib Khan, Corporate Affairs Director of Nestle Bangladesh, attended the event as the chief guest while Prof. Sebastein Rousseau, Co-creator of Time Research Experience and Arafat Kabir, the initiator of the company were present respectively as special guests.
A raffle draw was also followed the programme.
Prices for timepieces start from Tk10,000 up to Tk 80,000, depending on the various movements and complications. K&C provides two years international warranty from the date of purchase.
Arafat Mohammad Kabir, a Geneva-based Bangladeshi entrepreneur, founded Kabir Watches & Co some 25 years ago in Switzerland. Kabir Watches retails world-famous, luxurious Swiss watch brands locally and imports the timepieces to Bangladesh also.
Mr Kabir, whose basic background was in the travel and tourism industry, hailed originally from greater Chattogram region. This window-shopper became a passionate mechanical watchmaker in 2015 and specialised in vintage watches.
At a well-known watch, he discovered some Swiss watch brands. He soon realised that the present Bangladeshi market is ready for other quality Swiss brands which are as good as or even better than many existing watch brands.
Mr Kabir thought that new customers would be able to experience the quality of five Swiss watch brands Aerowatch, Mathey-Tissot, Cornavin, Claude Bernard and Richelieu as exclusive distributors for the local market.  The attractive market prices of these watches range from $100 to $800. Kabir Watches & Co is organising a three-day B2B Brand Launch event in the first week of December.
Business as well as corporate leaders from Swiss-Bangla Chamber of Commerce, DCC, BIDA, Abul Khair Group, Well Food, Babylon, Radisson Blu, S Alam Group, Pacific Group, Uttara Club, Aman Group and Swiss Embassy will attend the programme.


