$5.2m traded between BD and Myanmar in 45 days

Myanmar's Arakan State's two border trader centres reported trade volume with Bangladesh totalling more than US$5.2 million over the 45 days from October 16 to November 29, according to the Arakan State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASCCI).

The figures offer the fullest picture yet of the regional transborder trade situation since a three-month suspension of the border trade due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sittwe and Maungdaw border trade centres exported goods worth $5,231,139, most of which was freshwater fish, said Ko Aung Aung, secretary of ASCCI.

Bangladesh's exports to Myanmar, including water tanks, plastics materials, cookware and clothes, totalled just over $26,600.

"Sixty-five percent of the trade is freshwater fish from other regions and states [in Myanmar]. We export onion and plum jam. The products of Arakan State cannot be exported," Ko Aung Aung said.

Rice, dried anchovies, saltwater fish, betel nuts, corn and peanuts from Arakan State were exported previously, he said.

"We cannot export rice because they do not buy it now. The dried anchovies season is in mid-December," he told DMG.

Still, the recorded trade volume was markedly higher than previous years' average of about $2 million per month, perhaps a reflection of pent-up transborder commerce.

"As border trade centres have resumed, job opportunities will be created and foreign income will be received. And, manufacturers can breathe easier when it comes to their business," the trader said.

Traders said transborder commerce has been slowed to some extent by the need to meet import/export Covid-19 regulations.

The Maungdaw and Sittwe border trade centres were forced to suspend operations on July 15 due to the country's third wave of Covid-19. Trading at the centres was allowed to resume in mid-October. BNI (Myanmar)





