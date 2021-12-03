Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks gain for 2nd running day on optimism

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the investors continued to take fresh stakes on optimism after the Ministry of Finance (MoF) called for a meeting with between Bangladesh Bank (BB) and the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) to resolve the ongoing issue of the capital market.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 89.19 points or 1.30 per cent to t 6,936, recovering over 232 points in the past two straight sessions from the recent fall. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 46.08 points to 2,635 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 21.14 points to 1,458 at the close of the trading.
MoF has called a meeting on December 7 following the ongoing spat between BB and BSEC.
Turnover stood at Tk 12.45 billion, up 13 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.02 billion. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 208 advanced, 118 declined and 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.56 billion changing hands, followed by ONE Bank (Tk 680 million), First Security Islami Bank (Tk 548 million), Power Grid Company (Tk 501 million) and Delta Life Insurance (Tk 326 million).
Sena Kalyan Insurance was the day's highest gainer, gaining 9.89 per cent while Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund One was the day's worst loser, losing 9.18 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 256 points to 20,254 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 156 points to 12,180 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 152 advanced, 87 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.60 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 622 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL distributes mask to Rugby Federation Union
Standard Bank holds its 350th board meeting
AB Bank, foodpanda sign business deal
Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility
Samsung starts producing mobile phones in Pakistan
Swiss watch brands now in BD
$5.2m traded between BD and Myanmar in 45 days
Stocks gain for 2nd running day on optimism


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft