Stocks gain for 2nd running day on optimism

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the investors continued to take fresh stakes on optimism after the Ministry of Finance (MoF) called for a meeting with between Bangladesh Bank (BB) and the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) to resolve the ongoing issue of the capital market.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 89.19 points or 1.30 per cent to t 6,936, recovering over 232 points in the past two straight sessions from the recent fall. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 46.08 points to 2,635 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 21.14 points to 1,458 at the close of the trading.

MoF has called a meeting on December 7 following the ongoing spat between BB and BSEC.

Turnover stood at Tk 12.45 billion, up 13 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.02 billion. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 208 advanced, 118 declined and 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.56 billion changing hands, followed by ONE Bank (Tk 680 million), First Security Islami Bank (Tk 548 million), Power Grid Company (Tk 501 million) and Delta Life Insurance (Tk 326 million).

Sena Kalyan Insurance was the day's highest gainer, gaining 9.89 per cent while Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund One was the day's worst loser, losing 9.18 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 256 points to 20,254 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 156 points to 12,180 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 152 advanced, 87 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.60 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 622 million.



















