Rangs-Mahindra set to host Care Fest Service Campaign

Rangs Motors Limited has announced the Rangs-Mahindra Care Fest Service Campaign together with world famous Mahindra & Mahindra Limited through its workshops and Authorized Service Centers.

This highly anticipated global service campaign, being held in different countries of the world, will run from December 4, to December 11, 2021.

Like last time, this latest iteration of the Rangs-Mahindra Care Fest Service Campaign is bound to entice customers both old and new with various diagnostic, care and maintenance services for their automotive vehicles, says a press release.

Patrons will also enjoy lucrative discounts on labor charge, genuine spare parts, etc. Special offers will be available for spare parts dealers as well. What's more, attendees will also benefit from the free health checkup facility and engaging games, kids' drawing competition and a tree plantation programme. Attractive gifts are also on offer for attendees of the event.

The campaign will run simultaneously at all branches of Ranks Motors Workshop Limited which is a sister concern of Rangs Motors Limited along with its ASCs (Authorized Service Center) across the country.




















