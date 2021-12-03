Video
Friday, 3 December, 2021
Samsung’s smartphone One UI 4 has customization options

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung has recently launched the One UI 4, initially rolling out on the Galaxy S21 series. The new user interface (UI) offers improved customization options, better privacy features and access to Samsung's ever-expanding ecosystem, putting the users in full control of their device.
The new UI will soon be available in previous Galaxy S and Note series devices, as well as in Galaxy Z series and A series smartphones and tablets, says a press release.
One UI 4 enables users to enjoy a customized mobile experience according to their unique needs, allowing them to express their individuality. It offers efficient Photo Remastering feature, which allows the users to make their photos more beautiful, while also enabling them to keep the original properties totally intact.
With an entire host of new color palettes to choose from, the look and feel of the screen content including icons, menu and background can be altered according to the users' taste. The reimagined widgets offer even deeper customization, making it much easier to personalize these devices.
With One UI 4, customers can now express themselves with a wider variety of emojis, GIFs and stickers, directly from the keyboard. Plus, users can now make use of the Grammarly writing assistance feature in the Samsung Keyboard to express their minds without any error.
With the latest privacy and security features into the One UI 4, users can now choose exactly what they want to share or keep private.







