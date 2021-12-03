Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP expanding business, services across the Country with 200 GPC

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

GP expanding business, services across the Country with 200 GPC

GP expanding business, services across the Country with 200 GPC

Grameenphone (GP) now has 200 of its flagship store, "Grameenphone Center" (GPC), across Bangladesh! with the launch of the GPC Nageshwari at Kurigram, the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh has reached this benchmarking success.
GP organized a virtual event in this regard where Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Director-General Birg. General Md. Nasim Parvez formally inaugurated the GPCs. Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Hossain Sadat, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (acting) and Mohd. Aulad Hossain, Head of Customer Experience and Service among others were present at the event moderated by GP Communicvations Head Khairul Basher.
During the event, GP Customer Experience and Service Head Mohd. Aulad Hossain connected from remote Nageshwari of Kurigram along with customers and GPC officials and demonstrated the GPCs activities.
Driven by the inspiration of serving customers better, GP now has its essential customer solution points all over the country, serving the sincere ambition of ensuring maximum customer engagement and delightful resolutions.
Along with 200 GPCs, GP will continue to cater its customers in the existing digital service channels such as 121 hotline and MyGP application. The GPC expansion has taken place beyond the district headquarters and expanded through the rural parts of the country. Among the 200, location wise, highest 24 of GPC located in Dhaka, while 24 in Sylhet, 21 in Rajshahi, 19 in Barishal, 18 in Bogura, 17 in Khulna, 17 in Mymensing, 16 in Cumilla, 12 in Chittagong, and 7 in Ranpur. Besides, customers ca also avail services from 4.2 lac retail points across the country.
Birg. General Md. Nasim Parvez said in his speech: "These GP Centers will significantly improve the services for people who have not availed of digital solutions yet. Thus, on behalf of the government, I would like to thank Grameenphphone. I hope, Grameenphone will continue its efforts to develop customer relationships."
On this occasion, Sajjad Hasib said, "We believe this pan-nation presence of our network & centers will accelerate the Digital Bangladesh ambitions and have significant advancement in the lives of our customers. So, visit our stores and allow us to serve."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL distributes mask to Rugby Federation Union
Standard Bank holds its 350th board meeting
AB Bank, foodpanda sign business deal
Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility
Samsung starts producing mobile phones in Pakistan
Swiss watch brands now in BD
$5.2m traded between BD and Myanmar in 45 days
Stocks gain for 2nd running day on optimism


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft