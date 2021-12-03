

GP expanding business, services across the Country with 200 GPC

GP organized a virtual event in this regard where Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Director-General Birg. General Md. Nasim Parvez formally inaugurated the GPCs. Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Hossain Sadat, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (acting) and Mohd. Aulad Hossain, Head of Customer Experience and Service among others were present at the event moderated by GP Communicvations Head Khairul Basher.

During the event, GP Customer Experience and Service Head Mohd. Aulad Hossain connected from remote Nageshwari of Kurigram along with customers and GPC officials and demonstrated the GPCs activities.

Driven by the inspiration of serving customers better, GP now has its essential customer solution points all over the country, serving the sincere ambition of ensuring maximum customer engagement and delightful resolutions.

Along with 200 GPCs, GP will continue to cater its customers in the existing digital service channels such as 121 hotline and MyGP application. The GPC expansion has taken place beyond the district headquarters and expanded through the rural parts of the country. Among the 200, location wise, highest 24 of GPC located in Dhaka, while 24 in Sylhet, 21 in Rajshahi, 19 in Barishal, 18 in Bogura, 17 in Khulna, 17 in Mymensing, 16 in Cumilla, 12 in Chittagong, and 7 in Ranpur. Besides, customers ca also avail services from 4.2 lac retail points across the country.

Birg. General Md. Nasim Parvez said in his speech: "These GP Centers will significantly improve the services for people who have not availed of digital solutions yet. Thus, on behalf of the government, I would like to thank Grameenphphone. I hope, Grameenphone will continue its efforts to develop customer relationships."

On this occasion, Sajjad Hasib said, "We believe this pan-nation presence of our network & centers will accelerate the Digital Bangladesh ambitions and have significant advancement in the lives of our customers. So, visit our stores and allow us to serve."













