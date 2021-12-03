Rangs, Paperfly ink deal to deliver goods within 48 hrs

Rangs Industries Limited has partnered with Paperfly for nationwide high speed doorstep product delivery within 24-48 hours.

Rangs Industries Executive Director Quazi Ashiq ur Rahman and Paperfly's co-founder & chief marketing officer Rahath Ahmed signed an agreement recently.

Rangs Executive Director Quazi Ashiq ur Rahman said, "We are producing the international-standard products with well-equipped research and development facilities. The strong network of Paperfly will help to reach the products to the doorsteps of customers."

"Paperfly is well-known for high-speed doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery of any size of products within 24 to 48 hours all over Bangladesh with the strength of 216 delivery points across the country," he said.

Rangs Industries corporate affairs head Fahim Adnan Khan, RANCON Electronics head of distribution Mir Mohammad Shamsul Alam, distribution manager Shajedur Rahman and assistant manager Tushar Mahmud Mamun, and from Paperfly, head of Cargo & Courier Ahsan Shameem, assistant manager Ahsan Ahmed (Courier & Cargo), were, among others, present at the signing ceremony. UNB











