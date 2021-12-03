Video
Up to 50pc rebate on Walton laptop, computer accessories

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Guests and Walton officials inaugurating the 'Walton Laptop Bijoy Ullash' campaign at Walton's corporate office in Dhaka last Monday.

Walton has announced up to 50 percent discounts on various models of its laptop, desktop and computer accessories to celebrate the 50 years or golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence. The special discount facilities are being provided under 'Walton Laptop Bijoy Ullash' campaign and is available throughout the month of victory (December).
The announcement was made at a launching ceremony held at Walton's corporate office in Dhaka on Monday last.
Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division N M Zeaul Alam was chief guest while Hussain Fakrudeen, Country Business Manager of Intel, and Kennedy Goh, representative of Microsoft, were special guests. All of them virtually joined the faction. Mentionable, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited (WDTIL) has official partnerships with the two global tech giants Intel and Microsoft.
WDTIL Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the program where Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Golam Murshed was present as another special guest. Managing Director and CEO of WDTIL SM Monjurul Alam Ovee virtually joined the function as special guest.
N M Zeaul Alam said that Walton is playing a big role in building Digital Bangladesh. Walton is a major partner in the 'Made in Bangladesh' campaign. The government is utmost importance to the technology products made in the country and formulated separate policy for them. Walton is playing a big role in the domestic IT products market and its share is constantly growing.
SM Rezaul Alam said that, as per demand of customers, Walton has the capacity to manufacture and market 15 lakh units of digital devices every year. Walton is exporting those products after meeting local demand. The government has included Walton products for the Sheikh Russel Digital Lab and we have successfully overcome this challenge.
Golam Murshed said that nowadays a laptop or a mobile phone is playing an important role in making people self-educated and self-reliant. Walton is silently serving people in this field.
WDTIL's DMD Engineer Liakat Ali gave a brief overview of the goals of Walton Digi-Tech. Chief Business Officer of Computer Product Touhidur Rahman Rad presented details of the campaign. He informed that under the campaign, customers can enjoy 5 to 50 percent discount subject to product and model on cash payment from all Walton showrooms and their online shop E-Plaza.
WHIL's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker and Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Head of Human Resources SM Zahid Hasan, Executive Directors Azizul Hakim and Zeenat Hakim were among others also present on the occasion.


