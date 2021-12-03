

KOICA celebrates silver jubilee in BD

KOICA marked the occasion by showcasing its successful projects and milestones in Bangladesh especially in the ICT, health and education sectors by holding an event styled - Silver Jubilee Night- 25 Years of Establishment in Bangladesh - at a hotel recently.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun, KOICA's Country Director Young-Ah Doh, Additional Secretary of Economic Relations Division Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky and World Food Program (WFP) representative Richard Ragan spoke on the occasion.

Palak recalled KOICA's projects in the ICT sector since its operation which helped Bangladesh to establish the pillars of Digital Bangladesh.

The Korean ambassador emphasized on how Korean government recognizes Bangladesh as an important partner and endeavors to increase exchanges between the two countries.

KOICA's Country Director stated as Bangladesh's development has entered a new era and opening up new measures, it means even deeper bilateral collaborations between Korea and Bangladesh.

She emphasized the organization's achievements have been possible because of Korea and Bangladesh's joint endeavors adding how KOICA completed 44 development bilateral and multilateral projects, 566 World Friends Korea (WFK) volunteers dispatched and about 3,000 government officials sent to Korea.

As Bangladesh marks its Golden Jubilee of Independence this year, celebrating KOICA's 25 years of establishment in Bangladesh and its contribution in the socio-economic growth could not be more appropriate. BSS





















