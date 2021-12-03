Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sri Lanka clamps down on remittances to fight forex crisis

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

COLOMBO, Dec 2: Colombo threatened Thursday to freeze the bank accounts of Sri Lankans working overseas who send money back to the country using informal money changers, as depleted foreign exchange reserves drive a thriving black market for dollars.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the island's economy, and the government has banned imports of food, vehicles and other items in an effort to shore up its stockpile of foreign currency.
These restrictions have led to severe shortages of food, cooking gas and cement, and Sri Lanka was forced to shut its only oil refinery last month as the country ran out of dollars to import crude.
The official exchange rate of 202 rupees to the dollar, offered by commercial banks that have run out of foreign currency, is well below the 240-245 rupees offered by informal money changers now in the central bank's crosshairs.
The bank's governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said that migrant workers and others would face consequences if they sent their earnings home outside of official channels.
"Bank accounts of those who distribute and receive #money through #unlawful money transmission methods will be frozen with immediate effect," Cabraal said on Twitter.
He added that the central bank "urges all #migrant Sri Lankans to use only #legal channels to #repatriate their earnings". The bank has also offered to pay a 10 rupee incentive to overseas workers who send money back through official channels, up from two rupees before.
Sri Lanka is struggling to service its foreign debt and forex reserves had fallen to $2.26 billion at the end of October, around a third of the levels when the government took office two years ago.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Sri Lanka's foreign debt rating in October and the government unveiled a drastic austerity budget last month in an attempt to rein in its runaway deficit.
Central bank officials have said the country is facing its worst foreign exchange crisis since the advent of a free economy and have demanded all exporters turn over their foreign exchange earnings to the government within six months.
Sri Lanka recorded its worst-ever economic performance last year with a 3.6 percent contraction, fuelled largely by the fallout from the pandemic on tourism.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL distributes mask to Rugby Federation Union
Standard Bank holds its 350th board meeting
AB Bank, foodpanda sign business deal
Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility
Samsung starts producing mobile phones in Pakistan
Swiss watch brands now in BD
$5.2m traded between BD and Myanmar in 45 days
Stocks gain for 2nd running day on optimism


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft