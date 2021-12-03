Turkey replaces finance minister amid economic turmoil

ANKARA, Dec 2: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the country's finance minister on Wednesday after weeks of economic turmoil in which inflation has soared while the lira plummeted to record lows.

According to a presidential decree issued near midnight, Erdogan accepted the resignation of Lutfi Elvan and appointed his deputy Nureddin Nebati as the new finance minister.

Elvan had only been in the role since November 2020, when he was appointed after the resignation of Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak.

But Elvan's year-long tenure has been marked by numerous crises.

Earlier Wednesday, the Turkish Central Bank intervened in markets to prop up the nosediving lira, which has lost nearly 30 percent in value against the dollar in just a month.

Under pressure from Erdogan, Turkey's officially independent central bank lowered its key interest rate in November for the third time in less than two months.

It did so despite inflation approaching 20 percent -- four times the government's target. AFP







