

BD Jewellers Samity elects Gulzar as VP

Director and former Vice Chairman of Standard Bank Ltd and Proprietor of Apan Jewellers, Gulzar Ahmed has been elected as Vice President of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity for 2021-2023 term in a biannual election held recently, says a press release.After completion of education, he joined their family business Apan Jewellers. Previously Gulzar has served as President of Baitul Mukarram Babosaye Group and Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporter Association .Chairman of Standard Bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, in presence of the Directors of the bank congratulated Gulzar Ahmed on his achievement.