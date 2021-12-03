Video
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:09 PM
Women’s Indian Chamber honours Fadiah Khan

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury (4th from right), Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito (extreme right) and WICCI Bangladesh Council President Mantasa Ahmed hand over WICCI award to Summit Communications Limited Director Fadiah Khan while Law Minister Anisul Huq (3rd from left), Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman (2nd from left) and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin(extreme left) look on at Le Meridian Dhaka on Tuesday.

The internationally affiliated business forum Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) awarded Summit Communications Limited  Director Fadiah Khan for her outstanding contribution in technology.
The WICCI announced the award marking its first anniversary on Tuesday at Le Meridian Dhaka. Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the award to Fadiah Khan among 12 individuals and 3 organisations.  
Ms. Fadiah has been contributing in strategic policy making for Summit Communications Ltd to become largest fiber optic network operator in Bangladesh from private sector. Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, educationist Niloufer Manzur (late), researcher Dr. Firdausi Qadri and scientist Senjuti Saha also received the awards.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman were special guests on the occasion.
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito, Federation Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin and Summit Group Director Azeeza Aziz Khan were also present at the event presided by WICCI Bangladesh Council President Mantasa Ahmed.


