Over 18.5 lakh taxpayers submitted returns till November 30

Around 18.55 lakh Taxpayer's Identification Number holders submitted their return till November 30 in this fiscal 2021-22. Around Tk 2,456 crore has been collected from the returns.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for submitting income tax returns by a month till December 31 considering problems faced by many taxpayers because of Covid-19.

According to the NBR, some 17.48 lakh individual taxpayers submitted their returns till November 30 in the last fiscal.

Talking to The Daily Observer, a senior NBR official said the number of return submissions is increasing as return submission has been made compulsory for all TIN holders.

As per responses of the taxpayers, he hoped that the return submission will stand at around 30 lakhs till December 31.







