Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:09 PM
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki (extreme right) meets Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (2nd from right) at the Industries Ministry in the city on Wednesday.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said his country will provide all sorts of cooperation to Bangladesh in setting up new fertilizer factory and automobile factory.
He said this while meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the Industries Ministry in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.
In his speech, Humayun said Japanese entrepreneurs are making significant contribution to the socio-economic development and industrialization of Bangladesh.
He drew the attention of the ambassador to make specific proposals by identifying areas for bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector.
If a specific proposal is received, the Bangladesh government will consider it with due importance, he added.
Besides, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen paid a courtesy call on the industries minister.    �BSS


