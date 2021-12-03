Bangladesh an ideal place for foreign investments: Momen



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (5th from left), Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman (4th from left) and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller pose along with other guests at the 25th anniversary celebrations of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh held at the Intercontinental Dhaka, on Thursday.

Special economic zones with one stop service facilities, Hi-tech Parks along with lower energy costs and availability of working people made the country an ideal place that can woo US investors.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said it while speaking as chief guest at the 25th anniversary or silver jubilee of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Thursday. The minister said partnership between Bangladesh and the US is continuously growing and US is the single largest country importing Bangladesh's goods. He said as major part of Bangladesh's readymade garments are manufactured with US cotton so we would ask the US to lower their import duty on Bangladesh's exports.

The Foreign Minister sought investment from US companies in wide range of areas as Bangladesh offers plenty of opportunities for foreign investors. "Here is a place to make money through investment, you're most welcome to make investment in Bangladesh," he said.

He said there are huge potentials for closer cooperation. "There's a scope for improving our investment and trade relations. We'll be doing much better in the coming days."

Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman was special guest on the occasion. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller was guest of honor. AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed, former AmCham president Aftab Ul Islam, Forest Cookson and others also spoke on the occasion.

The foreign minister appreciated the US government for its support in dealing with over 1.1 million Rohingyas refugees saying the US remains a big voice for Rohingya repatriation. "The US is steadily helping Bangladesh."

Syed Ershad Ahmed said AmCham started its journey 1996 with the objective to promote cooperation between Bangladesh and USA and stimulate greater understanding in business matters on both sides.

Initially it was 'American Bangladesh Economic Forum (ABEF) with only 27 members. It is now an organization of around 250 members and ever growing.

"We are full member of the AmChams of Asia-Pacific (AAP), an umbrella organization of AmChams of the region. It is accredited with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce based in Washington, DC."

AmCham created a dynamic business platform to interact with the government and opposition leaders and other policy makers from home and abroad.

Since early 90s, AmCham is hosting periodic breakfast, luncheons, and dinners for its members to hear from the prominent Bangladeshi citizens and visiting US government officials on business matters like Easing of Doing Business, development in infrastructure, Intellectual Property Rights, Branding Bangladesh, Public-Private Partnership and Trade and investment cooperation forum Agreement (TICFA) to name few.

Ershad said the USA is still the largest FDI stock surpassing US$ 3 Billion. The annual US Trade Show jointly organized by AmCham and the US Embassy is making a huge contribution.

He said American companies contributed a lot here by developing human resources, bringing in the latest technology, transferring knowledge, and introducing the best global practices, disaster management, the chamber president said.



