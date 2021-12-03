Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Another 4.5m AstraZeneca arrived in BD

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh received 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine on Wednesday from Serum Institute of India (SII).
These doses have been supplied under a tripartite agreement between Beximco Pharmaceuticals, SII and Government of Bangladesh for 30 million doses of Covishield. With yesterday's supply, the country has received a total of 12.5 million doses of Covishield under this commercial agreement, says a Beximco press release.
Beximco Pharma is the exclusive distributor of Covishield vaccine in the country and the company has been distributing this vaccine nationwide. Moreover, from the very beginning, Beximco has been providing full support to the government's vaccination program through storage and nationwide distribution of other vaccines namely Sinopharm, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, absolutely free of cost.







 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL distributes mask to Rugby Federation Union
Standard Bank holds its 350th board meeting
AB Bank, foodpanda sign business deal
Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility
Samsung starts producing mobile phones in Pakistan
Swiss watch brands now in BD
$5.2m traded between BD and Myanmar in 45 days
Stocks gain for 2nd running day on optimism


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft