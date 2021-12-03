Another 4.5m AstraZeneca arrived in BD

Bangladesh received 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine on Wednesday from Serum Institute of India (SII).

These doses have been supplied under a tripartite agreement between Beximco Pharmaceuticals, SII and Government of Bangladesh for 30 million doses of Covishield. With yesterday's supply, the country has received a total of 12.5 million doses of Covishield under this commercial agreement, says a Beximco press release.

Beximco Pharma is the exclusive distributor of Covishield vaccine in the country and the company has been distributing this vaccine nationwide. Moreover, from the very beginning, Beximco has been providing full support to the government's vaccination program through storage and nationwide distribution of other vaccines namely Sinopharm, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, absolutely free of cost.

















