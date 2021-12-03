Video
Friday, 3 December, 2021
Korean firm to build sewerage plant in Ctg metropolis

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee of government Purchase has approved a proposal under which a project for installation of sewerage system of Chattogram metropolis will be done by a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction at around Taka 2,877.94 crore.
It gave the approval on Wednesday at a meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said the meeting approved a total of 13 proposals out of 16. Three proposals from the Power Division were withdrawn.
Arefin said the meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Food for awarding contract for constructing a 76,200 MT storage capacity steel silo for wheat under the Modern Food Storage Facilities Project (MFSP) to joint venture of Max Infrastructure Limited, Bangladesh and the ALTUNTAS of Turkey at around Taka 355.91 crore.
The meeting, however, decided to retender package No-W-24 for construction of 1,14,300 MT storage capacity steel silo for wheat under the Modern Food Storage Facilities Project (MFSP).
He said following a proposal from the Local Government Division, the meeting decided to appoint joint venture BRTC, BUET and the SMEC International Pty Ltd as consultants at around Taka 65.16 crore for Constructing Surface Water Treatment Plant of Rajshahi WASA.
Afefin said Wahid Construction Limited would build W-6-L-1 lot at around Taka 147.97 crore the multipurpose residential flats for the government officials and employees at Paikpara in Mirpur.
He said that the committee has approved proposal to appoint a joint venture of Ataur Rahman Khan Ltd and the Mahbub Brothers Pvt Ltd to implement the package no WD-01 for widening and developing the Khulna Shipyard Road.at around Taka 143.46 crore.
He further said the CCGP meeting gave nod to two proposals from the Ministry    of Shipping under which Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) would procure two 28" cutter suction dredgers, vessels and ancillary equipments under the Lot-1 and Lot-2 from Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited each at around Taka 189.35 crore.
The meeting also approved two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries under which Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure 25,000 tonnes of rock phosphate from M/S Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Jordan at Taka 58.88 crore and 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC, Saudi Arabia at around Taka 244.67 crore. On two separate proposals of the Ministry of Agriculture, the meeting suggested that Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure MOP fertilizer from Canada and Russia.
It also approved a proposal for procuring 11 aerial platform ladders, rescue items, primary treatment accessories, personal safety gears, vests, raincoats, hard hats, gum boots, life jackets under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) under the third phase of the project for collecting emergency equipments for conducting search and rescue drives during earthquakes and other disasters.


