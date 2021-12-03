Exports rise by 31.26pc to $4.04b in November

Bangladesh's export earnings posts 31.26 per cent year-on-year growth to $4.04 billion in November this year compared to the same month of the previous year as per latest statistics by Export promotion Bureau (EPB).

However, the earnings are about $686 million lower than the incomes of October this year, according to the EPB provisional data that was released on Thursday.

The growth rise has been largely credited to the performance of apparel shipments while frozen and live fish, agricultural products, leather and leather goods, home textile, jute and jute goods also showed moderate growth throughout the month.

In the mean time engineering products export saw 18.09 per cent negative growth in November. In October, Bangladesh posted an exceptional growth with around 60 per cent at $4.73 billion, which was the highest ever in a single month.

According to the EPB data, the country's export earnings were $3.57 billion in November 2020.

The EPB data showed that $3.23 billion export earnings came from the readymade garments (RMG) sector.

As per the EPB data the Jul-Nov of FY2021-22 period shows 22.9 per cent growth in RMG export, compared to Jul-Nov of FY2020-21.

In November, the export of RMG increased by 32.34 per cent. For knitwear the growth is 33.05 per cent and for woven it is 31.48 per cent.

An office bearer of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said, "If we look at the export value for November 2021, it shows that we exported $3.24 billion of RMG in spite of having a 32 per cent growth which means export in November 2020 was much less which is $2.44 billion."

He said the price of the raw materials including textile, dyes and chemicals has gone up so export is becoming competitive. In the mean time freight cost has also reached to a record height, so the growth in profit margin is not satisfactory.













