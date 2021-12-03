Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Exports rise by 31.26pc to $4.04b in November

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's export earnings posts 31.26 per cent year-on-year growth to $4.04 billion in November this year compared to the same month of the previous year as per latest statistics by Export promotion Bureau (EPB).
However, the earnings are about $686 million lower than the incomes of October this year, according to the EPB provisional data that was released on Thursday.
The growth rise has been largely credited to the performance of apparel shipments while frozen and live fish, agricultural products, leather and leather goods, home textile, jute and jute goods also showed moderate growth throughout the month.
In the mean time engineering products export saw 18.09 per cent negative growth in November. In October, Bangladesh posted an exceptional growth with around 60 per cent at $4.73 billion, which was the highest ever in a single month.
According to the EPB data, the country's export earnings were $3.57 billion in November 2020.
The EPB data showed that $3.23 billion export earnings came from the readymade garments (RMG) sector.  
As per the EPB data the Jul-Nov of FY2021-22 period shows 22.9 per cent growth in RMG export, compared to Jul-Nov of FY2020-21.
In November, the export of RMG increased by 32.34 per cent. For knitwear the growth is 33.05 per cent and for woven it is 31.48 per cent.
An office bearer of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said, "If we look at the export value for November 2021, it shows that we exported $3.24 billion of RMG in spite of having a 32 per cent growth which means export in November 2020 was much less which is $2.44 billion."
He said the price of the raw materials including textile, dyes and chemicals has gone up so export is becoming competitive. In the mean time freight cost has also reached to a record height, so the growth in profit margin is not satisfactory.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL distributes mask to Rugby Federation Union
Standard Bank holds its 350th board meeting
AB Bank, foodpanda sign business deal
Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility
Samsung starts producing mobile phones in Pakistan
Swiss watch brands now in BD
$5.2m traded between BD and Myanmar in 45 days
Stocks gain for 2nd running day on optimism


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft