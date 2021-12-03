News

News

Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury hands over certificate to a mariner at a conclusion ceremony of Visit Board Search and Seizure (practical training) for Boarding Team course organised by United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNDOC) for the first time at Maritime Safety and Maritime Security School of Coast Guard training centre Agrajatra on Thursday. photo: observerAgriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque speaks at a seminar organized by Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer