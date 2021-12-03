Long-cherished Chandpur-Sylhet train still a dream

CHANDPUR, Dec 2: An inter-city train service between Chandpur and Sylhet has long been a demand for the people of the country's south and south-western region. Thousands of people from the region travel through Chandpur to visit the holy shrines of Hazrat Shah Jalal and Shar Paran every day. There are also students who study in medical college and university in Sylhet. A large number of tourists also visit the north-eastern district to enjoy its natural beauty. Day in and day out they suffer as road journey is hazardous and time-consuming.

According to Railway officials, back in 2000 a Laksam-bound commuter train from Chandpur had several coaches attached to it for Sylhet-bound passengers. At Laksham junction, the coaches would join Jalalabad Express train. Passengers could travel to Sylhet in relative comfort and at affordable cost without much hassle.



That stopped on September 20, 2000 after Meghna River swallowed a great part of the Chandpur Boro railway station.

Though the station was later restored the railway authorities did not resume the train service to Sylhet via Laksham. -UNB











