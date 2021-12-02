Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pori Moni files Objection Petition

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Court Correspondent

Pori Moni files Objection Petition

Pori Moni files Objection Petition

Actress Pori Moni on Wednesday submitted a Naraji Petition (Objection Petition) to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in a case filed for an attempt to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club.
Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of the Ninth Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals, Dhaka recorded her statement and the tribunal fixed December 13 for passing the order.
The tribunal also granted bail to Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmood and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi after they surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.
In the Naraji Petition, Pori Moni said Savar police did not investigate the matter properly.
One Bonni, who was a vital witness to the incident, was not found and she was not made witness in the charge sheet, she added. That's why she prayed to the tribunal for further investigation into the case.
Real estate businessman Nasir Uddinj Mahmood was an executive committee member of Dhaka Boat Club. Pori Moni's claim she was abused at the club on the banks of the Turag River in Dhaka's Birulia that stirred a great deal of controversy.
Pori Moni wrote in a Facebook post on the night of Jun 8: "I was physically abused. They tried to rape and kill me. I want justice."
The actress held a press conference at her home in Gulshan hours after making the post.
The next day, she filed a case with Savar Model Police Station alleging rape, attempted murder, and assault. Apart from Nasir Uddin Mahmoodd and Tuhin Siddique Omi, a few others were accused in the case.
After the case was filed, the detective branch of police arrested five people, including businessman Nasir from a house in Uttara.
Three months later, the investigation report given to the court said Tuhin Siddique Omi 'tricked' Pori Moni and took her to the Boat Club.
On Aug 4, Pori Moni was arrested with liquor from her residence in Banani. She was released on bail on Sept 1 in the narcotics case. The CID has already filed a charge sheet against her in the case. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni files Objection Petition
Remittances dip by 25.25pc to $1.5b
50 years of Independence: PM inaugurates FBCCI’s gala celebration
World Peace Conference in Dhaka on Dec 4-5
Katakhali Mayor held from Dhaka
Protesting students place 11-pt demand
Health guidelines a must for uninterrupted exams: Dipu Moni
Experts focus on successes and challenges of the country


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft