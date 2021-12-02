

Pori Moni files Objection Petition

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of the Ninth Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals, Dhaka recorded her statement and the tribunal fixed December 13 for passing the order.

The tribunal also granted bail to Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmood and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi after they surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.

In the Naraji Petition, Pori Moni said Savar police did not investigate the matter properly.

One Bonni, who was a vital witness to the incident, was not found and she was not made witness in the charge sheet, she added. That's why she prayed to the tribunal for further investigation into the case.

Real estate businessman Nasir Uddinj Mahmood was an executive committee member of Dhaka Boat Club. Pori Moni's claim she was abused at the club on the banks of the Turag River in Dhaka's Birulia that stirred a great deal of controversy.

Pori Moni wrote in a Facebook post on the night of Jun 8: "I was physically abused. They tried to rape and kill me. I want justice."

The actress held a press conference at her home in Gulshan hours after making the post.

The next day, she filed a case with Savar Model Police Station alleging rape, attempted murder, and assault. Apart from Nasir Uddin Mahmoodd and Tuhin Siddique Omi, a few others were accused in the case.

After the case was filed, the detective branch of police arrested five people, including businessman Nasir from a house in Uttara.

Three months later, the investigation report given to the court said Tuhin Siddique Omi 'tricked' Pori Moni and took her to the Boat Club.

On Aug 4, Pori Moni was arrested with liquor from her residence in Banani. She was released on bail on Sept 1 in the narcotics case. The CID has already filed a charge sheet against her in the case.

Actress Pori Moni on Wednesday submitted a Naraji Petition (Objection Petition) to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in a case filed for an attempt to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club.Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of the Ninth Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals, Dhaka recorded her statement and the tribunal fixed December 13 for passing the order.The tribunal also granted bail to Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmood and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi after they surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.In the Naraji Petition, Pori Moni said Savar police did not investigate the matter properly.One Bonni, who was a vital witness to the incident, was not found and she was not made witness in the charge sheet, she added. That's why she prayed to the tribunal for further investigation into the case.Real estate businessman Nasir Uddinj Mahmood was an executive committee member of Dhaka Boat Club. Pori Moni's claim she was abused at the club on the banks of the Turag River in Dhaka's Birulia that stirred a great deal of controversy.Pori Moni wrote in a Facebook post on the night of Jun 8: "I was physically abused. They tried to rape and kill me. I want justice."The actress held a press conference at her home in Gulshan hours after making the post.The next day, she filed a case with Savar Model Police Station alleging rape, attempted murder, and assault. Apart from Nasir Uddin Mahmoodd and Tuhin Siddique Omi, a few others were accused in the case.After the case was filed, the detective branch of police arrested five people, including businessman Nasir from a house in Uttara.Three months later, the investigation report given to the court said Tuhin Siddique Omi 'tricked' Pori Moni and took her to the Boat Club.On Aug 4, Pori Moni was arrested with liquor from her residence in Banani. She was released on bail on Sept 1 in the narcotics case. The CID has already filed a charge sheet against her in the case.