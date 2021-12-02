Video
Thursday, 2 December, 2021
Home Front Page

50 years of Independence: PM inaugurates FBCCI’s gala celebration

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated the 16-day grand celebration programme, arranged by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), marking the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.
She opened the grand event at Amphitheatre adjacent to Hatirjheel, virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban in the evening.
In collaboration with
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), the country's apex business body arranged the celebration titled "50 Years of Independence-Grand Celebration of Red and Green (the two colours of the National Flag)."
PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam also spoke at the function presided over by FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin.
During the 16-day celebration, there would be fireworks, different cultural events, presentation of regional folk songs and Nazrul and Rabindra songs by noted singers, performances by distinguished dancers and programmes for women and children.
The celebration will start at the Amphitheatre after 7:00pm every day till December 16, which is open to the public.
The FBCCI has chosen the time to celebrate the 50 years of Independence as Bangladeshi forces won victory over Pakistani occupation forces in the month of December.    -UNB


