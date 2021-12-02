World Peace Conference in Dhaka on Dec 4-5

Bangladesh will hold the "World Peace Conference" on December 4 and 5 as part of the ongoing celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On December 4, President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the conference that will bring together global thinkers, political personalities and peace promoters. However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the closing ceremony of the two-day conference on December 5. Both the President and the Prime Minister will join the event virtually.

"Bangladesh did not invite any head of states or governments to the conference but invited peace activists, writers, poets, singers and civil societies from different countries to join the conference for promoting a culture of peace and tolerance," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while briefing reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Representatives from 50 countries will join the conference both virtually and in person. Around 59 participants from over 30 countries will join in person while around 40 guests will join virtually. Some of the guests will send video messages.

The guests who were scheduled to come from South Africa will now join virtually. The invited guests converted their participation into a virtual one under new reality amid new Covid-19 variants, changing their initial plan

to join in person. "Bangladesh will get a special document through adoption of - Dhaka Peace Declaration - which will work as a reference for Bangladesh's all peace and security-related global initiatives to be taken in the future,".

The conference, to be held in a hybrid format, will also shed light on the legacy being carried forward by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her "untiring quest" of building a peaceful, just, rights-based, inclusive and prosperous nation.

"The idea of holding the conference is to let the world feel that peace has to be cherished in multifarious ways, perceiving that the invaluable contributions of the global pioneers are universal, and that peace will be sustainable only through social justice, equity and inclusiveness," the Foreign Minister said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present.

Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Goh Chok Tong, former Prime Minister of Singapore; Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Irina Bokova, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria; Jose Ramos-Horta, former President of East Timor; Tan Sri Dr Syed Hamid Albar, Chairman, World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation; Dr Francisco Rojas Aravena, Rector of University for Peace; Surichai Wun'Gaeo, Director of Center for Peace and Conflict Studies Chulalongkorn University; Husain Haqqani, former Pakistan's Ambassador to United States and Sri Lanka; Dr Akiko Horiba, Program Director and Senior Program Officer, Asia Peace Initiative Department, Sasakawa Peace Foundation; Archie Law, Chair of Sydney Peace Foundation; Dr Irene Victoria Massimino, Human Rights Lawyer, professor and activist; Simone Neads, Managing Editor, The European Security Journal; Philip Ruddock AO, President, NSW Liberal Party; Chandrika N. Wijeyaratne, Vice Chancellor, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka and David Wick, Executive Director, Ashland Culture of Peace Commission, among others, will join the event.

During the conference, a number of panel discussions will be held amid participation of intellectuals, educationists, eminent personalities and people of high stature of the world who are dedicated to establishing peace in the world. The conference will conclude with "Dhaka Peace Declaration, 2021".

Earlier, a 46-member committee was formed with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as its chair and Saima Wazed Hossain as its member secretary to successfully host the World Peace Conference.

The in-person sessions of the conference will be held in Hotel InterContinental, Hotel Sonargaon and Foreign Service Academy.

The inaugural and closing ceremony will be held in InterContinental while panel discussion will be held at Foreign Service Academy.

The Foreign Minister said on the occasion of 50 years of Independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh celebrates five decades of its peace-centric diplomacy aimed at promoting sustainable development, fundamental rights, freedoms, social justice and inclusion.







