Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Katakhali Mayor held from Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rajshahi's Katakhali Municipality Mayor Abbas Ali from a hotel in Dhaka early Wednesday for his remarks about a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Abbas Ali, arrested over a viral audio recording of his comments on a mural depicting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, tried to flee abroad, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.
RAB arrested Abbas from the Hotel Razmoni Ishakha in Dhaka's Kakrail
on Wednesday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
Law enforcers were searching for Abbas, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of RAB's Media Wing said in a press briefing.
"He went into hiding on Nov 23 and stayed at different hotels in Dhaka. RAB detectives learned of his whereabouts when he checked in Hotel Razmoni Ishakha."
Abbas was carrying his passport and had plans to leave the country, Commander Al Moin said.
A mayor for consecutive two terms, who contested the election with boat symbol, Abbas Ali has been the convener of the Katakhali wing of ruling Awami League.
Awami League removed him from the post of convener as well as from its Rajshahi District Committee after the audio recording was revealed.
The proposed plan to build a mural of Bangabandhu at the Rajshahi City Gate is 'inappropriate according to Islamic Shariah law' and he would be 'committing a sin' if he allowed the construction, Abbas Ali is heard saying in the recording, which went viral on social media in the second week of November.
Abbas's audio clip emerged around the same time as a similar incident in Gazipur, where Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam was suspended over his controversial remarks on Bangabandhu and Liberation War martyrs.
Abbas's remarks sparked major controversy in Rajshahi. A section of the local Awami League demanded his removal, while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said Abbas had committed a 'punishable offence' by making such comments. At least three Digital Security Act cases were filed against him with Rajpara, Boalia, and Chandrima police in Rajshahi.
Mayor Abbas initially claimed the audio had been 'edited,' but later confessed on a Facebook Live stream that the audio was recorded about three or four months ago and contained his statements. He said he was influenced by the opinions of a religious teacher at a local madrasa and said there should not be any mural of Bangabandhu 'just casually'.
Abbas cried, begging for forgiveness if his 'crime was a major one'. He asked people for their support and said he was 'facing a conspiracy.'
"Mayor Abbas confirmed that he had made the statement that went viral online," said RAB official Al Moin.  "But the mayor did not say whether someone had influenced him to make such a statement," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni files Objection Petition
Remittances dip by 25.25pc to $1.5b
50 years of Independence: PM inaugurates FBCCI’s gala celebration
World Peace Conference in Dhaka on Dec 4-5
Katakhali Mayor held from Dhaka
Protesting students place 11-pt demand
Health guidelines a must for uninterrupted exams: Dipu Moni
Experts focus on successes and challenges of the country


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft