Protesting students place 11-pt demand

The students, who are protesting the death of a SSC examinee in the city's Rampura area on Wednesday for the second day, have raised 11-point demand. The demand came from a human chain.

Students of various educational institutions occupied the Rampura Bridge at about 11:00am. They staged a demonstration and formed a human chain there.

The 11-point demands include, serving justice to Nayeem and Mainuddin who fell victim to reckless killings on the road; ensuring half pass for students in all public transports across the country, and taking effective measures against bribery-corruption in the BRTA and traffic police.

Protesting students in Dhaka will not block roads on Thursday as Higher Secondary Certificate examination begins.

Sohagi Samia, a student of Khilgaon Model College, announced this on behalf of the agitating students at Rampura Bridge.

SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, 16, of Ekramunnesa High School was ran over by a bus of Anabil Paribahan near Rampura Bazar on Monday night. Later, the angry mob torched nine buses on the road. Mainuddin Islam's mother filed a case in connection

with the accident. Two cases have been filed against 800 people for vandalism and torching buses during protests over the death of Durjoy in a bus accident in Dhaka's Rampura.

Police lodged the cases with Rampura and Hatirjheel Police Stations on Tuesday night.

SI Maruf Hossain filed the Rampura case and SI AKM Niazuddin Mollah the Hatirjheel under the Explosive Substances Act.

Around 400 to 500 unknown persons have been made accused in one case while 250 to 300 have been accused in another.

No one has been arrested so far, said Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Motijheel Division.










