Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Protesting students place 11-pt demand

Police file two cases for torching of buses

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Staff Correspondent

The students, who are protesting the death of a SSC examinee in the city's Rampura area on Wednesday for the second day, have raised 11-point demand. The demand came from a human chain.
Students of various educational institutions occupied the Rampura Bridge at about 11:00am. They staged a demonstration and formed a human chain there.
The 11-point demands include, serving justice to Nayeem and Mainuddin who fell victim to reckless killings on the road; ensuring half pass for students in all public transports across the country, and taking effective measures against bribery-corruption in the BRTA and traffic police.
Protesting students in Dhaka will not block roads on Thursday as Higher Secondary Certificate examination begins.
Sohagi Samia, a student of Khilgaon Model College, announced this on behalf of the agitating students at Rampura Bridge.
SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, 16, of Ekramunnesa High School was ran over by a bus of Anabil Paribahan near Rampura Bazar on Monday night.  Later, the angry mob torched nine buses on the road. Mainuddin Islam's mother filed a case in connection
with the accident. Two cases have been filed against 800 people for vandalism and torching buses during protests over the death of Durjoy in a bus accident in Dhaka's Rampura.
Police lodged the cases with Rampura and Hatirjheel Police Stations on Tuesday night.
SI Maruf Hossain filed the Rampura case and SI AKM Niazuddin Mollah the Hatirjheel under the Explosive Substances Act.
Around 400 to 500 unknown persons have been made accused in one case while 250 to 300 have been accused in another.
No one has been arrested so far, said Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Motijheel Division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni files Objection Petition
Remittances dip by 25.25pc to $1.5b
50 years of Independence: PM inaugurates FBCCI’s gala celebration
World Peace Conference in Dhaka on Dec 4-5
Katakhali Mayor held from Dhaka
Protesting students place 11-pt demand
Health guidelines a must for uninterrupted exams: Dipu Moni
Experts focus on successes and challenges of the country


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft