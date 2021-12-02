Video
HSC Exams Begin Today

Health guidelines a must for uninterrupted exams: Dipu Moni

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Staff Correspondent

Minister of Education Dipu Moni, has asked everyone to follow health regulations so that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations can go on as planned.
HSC exams are scheduled to begin today.
"Concerns are growing as the new variant of coronavirus, 'Omicron', has been identified. It's more infectious. We need to remain very careful," she told a press conference at Chandpur Press Club on Tuesday evening.
The Minister, however, expressed dissatisfaction as many people are not wearing masks. "We
should follow the hygiene rules and avoid public gatherings to contain the spread of the virus so that we don't have to postpone the HSC exams."
"HSC exams are scheduled to begin on Thursday, which is very important in the academic life of a student," the Minister added.  
This year the SSC and the HSC examinations could not be held as per the schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the government decided to hold the examinations with shortened syllabuses.  According to the schedule, the HSC and its equivalent examinations will end on December 30.
Last year's HSC examinees were evaluated on the basis of the results of JSC and SSC exams of students, a decision which received a mixed reaction.


