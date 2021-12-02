Video
Annual BIDS Conference On Development

Experts focus on successes and challenges of the country

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Banani Mallick

Experts focus on successes and challenges of the country

Experts focus on successes and challenges of the country

Annual Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) conference on development began on Wednesday at the Lakeshore Hotel.
Experts from different backgrounds and eminent economists presented different papers focusing on multiple issues.  
Dr Binayak Sen, Director General, of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) said so many sectors could be part of our development strategies including energy, shipbuilding, automobile, blue economy, tourism, knowledge-based hi-tech industries, ICT and so on.
"We should not only limit our attention to the garment sectors (exports and manufacturing). We have to find out new sectors that would open a source of job generation for our new generation," he said.
He also noted that in the 21st century technology is an important component of a knowledge economy.
"Therefore, we need more technology based opportunity and it should
be available for the marginal people so that they can be mainstream of the development," he said.
Monzur Hossain, Research Director, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) said currently non performing loans is the main problems in the banking sector.  
The reason and mostly, performing loan was accumulated in the state-owned banks. One of the reasons behind this is the political pressure and weak governance.
Bangladesh should have strong supervisory role on the state-owned banks so that their inefficiency can be minimized.
Commercial banks are also having some non performing loan problems mainly because of lack of infrastructural facilities and operational efficiency in the directors level.  
Dr Kazi Iqbal, a Senior Research Fellow of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, said in Bangladesh women constitute above 10 percent of the total number of entrepreneurs in the country.
Referring to the status of women entrepreneurs, he said women had surpassed their male counterparts in the small and cottage industries, especially the handicrafts sector.
Besides, many others are getting engaged in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) but there are other venues that should be available too, he said.
He also noted that private-public partnership for shopping complex could be owned by women.
In addition, tax rebate for women enterprises should be considered by the government.
Calla Wiemer, President, American Committee on Asian Economic Studies, presented a paper on ' Covid-19 Impact and Macroeconomic Policy in Asia'.
When asked the indicator of measuring the impact of Covid-19 outbreak in various Asian countries, she said across Asia the toll of the pandemic had varied greatly in terms of the spread of disease, the stringency of lockdown and the loss of economic activity.
"Fiscal and monetary policy actions have also varied greatly under divergent constraints on policy space," she said.







« PreviousNext »

Experts focus on successes and challenges of the country


