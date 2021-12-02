3-day int’l dev confce begins in city

A three-day international development conference began on Wednesday in the capital to promote academic studies on the country's development scenario to the rest of the world.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) arranged the international conference titled "Annual BIDS Conference on Development (ABCD)" on December 1-3 at a city hotel in Dhaka.

The conference will act as a platform for disseminating national and international research on critical socio-economic issues and engaging the wider community to envisage the next phase of development for Bangladesh after 50

years of independence. Keynote was presented by Nurul Islam where he explained the early years after Independence: Aspiration, Priority and Debts. After that Rehaman Sobhan delivered his keynote speech.

Then Aspiration, Freedom and Economic development were explained by Mohiuddin Alamgir.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest in the inaugural session of the conference.

Besides finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman will attend as special guests.

A total of 13 keynote speeches and 27 academic papers will be presented over ten sessions in three days.

The session themes will cover macroeconomic policy, Covid-19 and economic recovery, Covid-19 and firms, political economy of climate change adaptation, spatial dimensions of development, surviving and thriving of women through major shocks, human capital and public policy, nutrition and well-being, and income and employment diagnostics and drivers.











