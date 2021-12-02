DU celebrates glorious 100 years



Students perform songs and dance at the Dhaka University Centenary Celebration on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The programme started through playing the theme song of the centenary.

Emeritus Professor of the Department of English, Dhaka University Dr Sirajul Islam Chowdhury presided over the function while Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, India Prof Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee was present as honorary guest.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Syed Humayun Akhter and former DUCSU VP Mujahidul Islam Selim also addressed the session as special guests.

Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) General Secretary Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani along with a number of teachers, students, officials and alumni of the university were present in the audience section.

Open University Vice Chancellor Prof Syed Humayun Akhter emphasized on the further research adding that the university played vital role in development of the education in the past.

"This university has produced several educationists, intellectuals, teachers, philosophers, scientists and writers including skilled human resources in many sectors," the VC added.

He urged the concerned authorities to take steps to ensure proper residence for the students pleading over the current situation at the residential halls. Besides he asked the university administration to augment the quality of food at the halls and to resurrect the DUCSU through regular election.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said it is a milestone that the university is celebrating its centenary in the midst of historical juncture as the country is also observing the golden jubilee of the independence of the country and Mujib Birth Centenary.

Iqbal Sobhan further said, "The university has not only contributed to the education and knowledge sectors for the last hundred years but also in other sectors of our national life."

"Teachers and students of this university led movements against the Pakistan tyranny such as in Mother Language Movement in 1952. Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a student of this university, united the people of the entire country against Pakistani rule and exploitation. Contribution of this university in the Education Movement in 1962, Mass Upsurge in 1969 and the Liberation War in 1971 have been written in history," the editor added.

"The campus of the university is a breeding ground for student politics. Most of the persons leading in all the sectors of the nation are from this university. The university inspires in politics and it is in the layers of history," Iqbal Sobhan added.

During the speech, President of Communist Party and former Vice President of DUCSU Mujahidul Islam Selim emphasized on the importance of free and democratic student politics.

"Many think that student movement creates disturbance but it is the just the opposite. Give the students freedom, they will remove all the inconsistency in the country," he added.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said the Dhaka University and Bangabandhu were complement to each other.

"Dhaka University helped Bangabandhu to become Bangabandhu and Bangabandhu created the Independence movement and the Liberation War movement centring the university," he added.

He further said the university stands straight in the South Asia as the Oxford of the East adding that most of those who have worked hard to make it a middle-income country are students of this university.

He hoped the students of this university will further help to turn the country to a high-income country by 2041.

Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, VC of Calcutta University, said, "The role and position of Dhaka University in the history of South Asia and in public life are very glorious."

"Some universities are brilliant in teaching, reading and research. On the other hand, some universities are brilliant in social reformation. Dhaka University is such a rare university which is pioneer in merit as well as bright in public movement," she said.

She further said the bond between the Dhaka University and Calcutta University is like next of kin.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said Bangabandhu selected the Dhaka University for political practice after the partition of India.

"Even though 56 per cent of the people spoke Bengali, Urdu was made the state language forcibly and the first voice against this was raised at this university, which later obligate to make Bengali the state language. Other than this, the flag of our country was raised first in this university," Anisul added.

Dhaka University is an integral part in the history of independent Bangladesh, he added.

Emeritus Professor Sirajul Islam Chowdhury said the role of this university in women's education and environment is undeniable adding that now the university has 667 female teachers whereas the university takes fifteen years to get the first female teacher since its inception.

The university stands like the Phoenix Bird despite several catastrophes, Prof Sirajul Islam added.

However, President Abdul Hamid inaugurated the university's centenary celebrations in the morning virtually on Wednesday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury addressed the programme as honorary guest while Foreign Affairs Minister AK Abdul Momen, Education Minister Dipu Moni, UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah and DU Alumni Association (DUAA) President AK Azad delivered speech as special guests.

Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal also spoke in the programme.

The vision of the centenary programme has been set to achieve SDG, building a university fit for the fourth industrial revolution, producing skilled human resources and implementing national integrity strategy.





