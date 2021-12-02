Video
SSC Examinee’s Death In Road Accident

Bus superviser, helper remanded for a day each

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

Supervisor Golam Rabbi and Chan Mia, the helper of Anabil  Paribahan Bus Service were placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over the death incident of SSC examinee Mainuddin Islam Durjoy on Monday night.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim Uddin passed the order after Md Alamin of Rampura police; also investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo before the court with a prayer for seven day remand.
The IO said in his forwarding report that the accused should be questioned under police custody for finding out the other accused involved.A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Golam Rabbi and Chan Mia from the Sayedabad area of the capital on Tuesday.
Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, a candidate in the ongoing SSC examination and student of Ekramunnesa School and College, was hit by the bus around 10.45pm on Monday in the Rampura Bazar area, leaving him dead on the spot. The incident prompted an agitated mob to torch at least eight buses in the area at the time.
Rashida Begum, mother of the deceased, filed a case with Rampura police station under the Road Transport Act 2018.



