Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:12 PM
Students being used to destabilize country: Minister

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

A vested quarter is trying to destabilize the country using students, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday.
"A vested quarter is trying to make gains taking advantage of the student movement," he said while talking to reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat. "Those who aren't students carried out arson attacks on buses after the death of a student in the city's Rampura area. Is it an accident or a preplanned incident? Everything will be clear after investigation and legal steps will be taken against those involved in the incident," said Hasan.
Terming the death of a student in Rampura unfortunate, the minister said, "The incident occurred around 10:45 pm and it was found live on many Facebook pages, including Nirapad Sarak and Basher Kella. How did they stream live reaching the spot within 11-12 minutes? Were they present at the spot before the incident occurred?"
On Monday, Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, an SSC examinee, was run over by a bus around 10.45 pm in the Rampura Bazar area near Better Life Hospital.
Mainuddin's death triggered protests on the streets leading to the torching of eight buses. Students from different educational institutions blocked Rampura Road on Tuesday, protesting the accident.
Over the past week, the students also demonstrated in the city demanding a 50 per cent discount on bus fares. Later, Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association announced a 50% discount on bus fares in Dhaka metropolitan area.    -UNB



