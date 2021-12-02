Video
Rangpur records 0.66pc C-19 positivity rate

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Dec 1: Rangpur division recorded 0.66 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as only one fresh case was reported after testing 151 new samples in the division on Wednesday.  
Health officials said the pandemic situation continues improving amid declining positivity rate and rising recovery rate constantly during the last three months in the division.  
Earlier, the daily Covid-19 positivity rates were 1.45 percent on Tuesday, 2.59 percent on Monday, 1.84 percent on Sunday, 5.49 percent on Saturday, 1.75 percent on Friday and 3.03 percent on Thursday last in the division.


