15 injured in N’ganj post-poll violence

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 1: At least 15 people were injured, including one with bullet wounds, in post-poll violence in Naura under Kayetpara union of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on Tuesday night. The youth who sustained bullet injuries, has been identified as Yeakub, 17.

Police said that around 8pm on Tuesday, armed supporters of defeated chairman candidate Mizanur Rahman swooped on the houses of the supporters of newly elected chairman Jayed Ali and opened fire.

A chase and counter chase followed, leaving 15 people injured. Yeakub was hit by a stray bullet during the clash. He was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

The attackers also set on fire five houses, a private car and four motorbikes and vandalised 8-10 houses in the area. On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said ASM Sayet, officer in-charge of the Rupganj police station. -UNB









