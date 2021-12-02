Capital’s waterlogging woe

Dear Sir,

The lives of common people in many parts of this capital turn into a hell during the rainy season. And waterlogging in most of the streets and lanes is the main reason behind this problem. With just a little rain traffic of the capital comes to a halt. Illegal clearance of garbage coupled with faulty sewage system is to a great extent responsible for it. People have to waste their valuable times to reach their destination. Such waterlogging often causes accidents to people moving on the road. The walkers as well as riders fall in drains or invisible manhole. In some areas accumulated rainwater remains stagnant for many days leading to breeding of mosquitoes and harmful insects. Waterlogging in the capital during rainy season manifests what an unplanned urbanization has taken place in the city.



We urge the authority concerned to take drastic measures to solve capital's waterlogging crisis.



Najimuddin Biltu

Old Dhaka

