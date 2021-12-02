

Cyber crime: Reasons and recommendations



Most of the cases, cybercrime happens to take personal revenge, to gain monetary benefits, to harass others or corporation or institutional personal interest establishment. But if we compare the impacts and threats of Cyber Crime or Cyber attack in Bangladesh with International borders like UK, USA, especially with the European countries, then we find huge gaps, for an example, In Bangladesh, most of the affected or targeted people by Cyber attacks are female/girls/women and maximum of them are becoming the victim of cyber violence and cyber harassment in social media like Facebook and YouTube, on the other hand, In USA or in European countries like UK most of the peoples becoming the victim of financial loss for being hacked (credit cards, Bank Account etc.).



In a Research, it's found, major cyber crimes are taking place in India, Pakistan and also in Bangladesh for the denial of services, defacement of websites, SPAM, computer virus and worms, addiction in pornography, cyber squatting, cyber stalking and for phishing. In a statistic, it's found that nearly $120 million worth of mobiles are being lost or stolen in every year and the maximum users don't follow data protection or privacy policy. The users must need to protect information, contact details and telephone numbers as these could be misused.



In case of Bangladesh, the statistics of the last three years say that cybercrime is increasing day by day in the country. In the last three months alone, more than 600 complaints have been lodged and many of the victims do not lodge complaints with law enforcement agencies for fear of disrespect. Besides, the number of cases is increasing every year. In 2016, the growth rate of cases was 15 percent. In 2016 it was 6 percent and in 2019 it has gone up to 26 percent. With the advancement of the Internet technologies like the 2G and 3G, the places around the world are effectively sharing and communicating vital data(s) across the network.



The perpetrators are intentionally trying to track and extract the vital and confidential information illegally for their personal use or for the financial achievement and many more. There are some recommendations highlighted as a scheme to combat cyber crime issues and future research study for expansion and accuracy of the analysis. There are few remarkable and dominating action players and factors which can play vital role to fight against Cyber Crime and they can be recommended for the prevention and protection against 'Cyber Crime'.



Law enforcing agencies should encourage all cybercrime victims to file complaints with IC3 to improve nationwide data and intelligence about cybercrime. LEAs like police forces members need to be updated, build cooperation with ICT and well trained as cybercrime is a new type of phenomenon that requires new solutions from local police agencies. These cooperation and partnerships not only provide proficiency to the police, but also serve as an effective recruiting tool for students who have an interest in cyber-crime and policing and in the long run which will pay immense dividends.



A proactive social media strategy can play a vital role to prevent cybercrime through spreading awareness messages with the help of information revolution. It's the media who can solve in five minutes that previously would have required days of investigation by law enforcing agencies like police/RAB, because the community is involved and provides information that police wouldn't have had before. Social media can be a valuable resource for the community to tell us what is going on. These preventive and investigative measures free up staff to deal with other issues.



Samuel DeMaio, Police Director said in his interview, "Investigators Assigned to Social Media Are an Investment That Pays Off We have a lieutenant in our intelligence unit who is always looking at social media to let us know where the next crime is going to occur and how we might be able to stop it. I'd like to expand this program so we can do a better job with it. Our city sees a lot of violence, and I think we need more people to investigate these cases on social media. I think it's an investment that would pay off."



Data protection relates to protection of personal data used mainly in automated systems and tools. Personal data means information that relates to a person, specific meaning can vary between countries depending on local law - examples of personal data are name, address, salary, health, religion, ethnic origin, political views, sexual life, union membership, subscriber data including MSISDN, IP address, bank account number, CV, photos, ID numbers, birth dates, assessment results etc. which must be treated with special care and only Access on a street need to know basis and must absolutely not be used for other purposes then for which it has been collected - examples of automated tools are computers service, radio base stations, personal computers, smartphones, surveillance cameras and card readers.



In order to minimize the risk of breaching individual's privacy, we must protect personal data from being misused. The scope of protection required for personal can varied between countries depending applicable law, required protection also depends on agreements with and expectations from users, in conclusion data protection relates to protection of personal data use mainly in automated systems and tools.



Password protection is the most effective tool to remain safe from Cyber Attack. According to Cyber Crime Watch, 98% of Americans will fall victim to cybercrime at some point in their life, and those odds are increasing every day. One of the main reasons people fall victim to cybercrime is weak passwords. A survey carried out in 2019 revealed that passwords like "qwerty", "111111" and the ever-favourite "password" are some of the most used passwords in America. The numbers are mind-boggling! The survey found that almost 23.2 million accounts were protected by the password "123456", while 7.7 million accounts were secured with "123456789".



A hacker will not have to try too hard to get into one of those accounts. Weak passwords enable hackers to break into your device. Once inside they use tools and techniques to exploit and gain access to other stored passwords, credit card and bank details, conversations, social security numbers--anything. It's strongly recommended to be vigilant, and always remember- Password must be long and complex, should contain a combination of characters such as lowercase/uppercase characters, special symbols, and numbers, Mobile devices are usually restricted to a passcode; avoid using a date-of-birth combination, and make a habit of changing your passcode frequently, Never disclose your password to anyone, Avoid using previously used passwords, And most importantly, always use a password. Any password is better than no password.



Identifying, recruiting and training talented personnel for Law Enforcing Agencies like Police departments and RAB including intelligence department like DGFI and NSI must require the employees who are efficient of handling cybercrime issues. They must recruit such people who are efficient and talented personnel for identifying the issues like Cyber-crimes who has both training and knowledge of information technologies or IT background skills and also need to identify the current police employees who have an interest in cyber issues and can be trained to play an important role in the department's cybercrime prevention and investigation efforts.



Geo-fencing is a way to search for open-source social media content within defined geographical areas and time frames where the incident took place. We can put up a geo-fence anywhere which can take us to the proximity of the place of incident. Once an incident takes place, we can run to a geo-fence around the street and several surrounding streets, and then we can pick up thousands of Facebook and Twitter posts that occurred within minutes of that incident.



It can give us a huge source of witnesses, enables to look at photos posted on social media around the time of the incident, to keep an eye on social media for the likely incidents or possible revenge crimes and know the hot spots where those might occur. Besides, as Part of Awareness, our first step in protecting ourselves, our family and business, we should use antivirus software's, Insert Firewalls, Uninstall unnecessary software, Maintain backup, Check security setting, Stay anonymous, choose a genderless screen name and also we should never give our full name or address to strangers.



Cyber crime safe havens are created in countries that do not have cybercrime laws for which they neither can enforce nor prosecute for a cybercrime unless it is considered an illicit activity punishable by law. The harmonization of substantive provisions of cybercrime laws not only prevents cybercrime safe havens, but also reduces cybercrime penalty safe havens. The third world countries are more vulnerable for amateur users and preferred places to cybercriminals because they can do cybercrime here easily. If the risk of cybercrime can be reduced, then the success not for the people only it's for the nation. Now it's the time to come forward and enter the digital world with hundred percent protection and safety.

The writer is a security and

international relations analyst









