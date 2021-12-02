CHT Peace Accord: Achievements in 25 years

The Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT), the South-eastern part of Bangladesh, is unique in its geographical features and ethnic diversity. The area with its size of 13,184 square kilometers is bordered with Myanmar and Indian state of Mizoram on the East, Tripura on the North, and Chattogram on the West. It covers about one-tenth of the total size of Bangladesh.



The region was mired with conflicts in the three broad historical trajectories - the British, the Pakistan and Bangladesh. Particularly, insurgency war on ethnic questions was fought in the late 1970s and continued for more than 25 years. After years of peace talks, the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord was signed between Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samity (PCJSS) and the National Committee representing Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh led by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 02 December 1997.



The Accord ended the 25 year-long (1972 to 1997) armed struggle between the PCJSS rebel wing Shanti Bahini (Peace Force) and the government of Bangladesh.



Paradigm Shift in Peace-Building

The Accord, a paradigm shift for peace and prosperity of the area was a historic achievement for the Sheikh Hasina government for a number of reasons. First, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister, Bangladesh came to power in 1996 after 21 years of political struggle in Bangladesh following the tragic assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975. Within just 18 months of her rule, she resolved one of the most difficult ethnic problems in the world.



Second, the resolution of the CHT conflict was a strong commitment of Bangladesh Awami League. The party continued to provide priority to establish peace in the CHT in the post-Accord era.



The Accord was the direct outcome of negotiations between the two parties - PCJSS and the Government of Bangladesh without involvement of any third party.



Finally, the Accord paved the way for undertaking development and confidence building initiatives by the local, national and international non-state actors to support the post-conflict peace building process in the region.



The Accord: The accord covers issues of life and livelihoods of the Hill people such as land, human rights, gender, conflict, peace, post-conflict peace building and development. The accord has a preamble, 4 Sections, 72 Articles that extensively covers all the relevant issues between the two parties - the Government and PCJSS. The key provisions include:

* Section A, Article 3 (Formation of the Accord Implementation Committee)

* Section B, Articles 1-35 (Creation of the Hill District Councils)

* Section C, Articles 1-14 (Creation of the CHT Regional Council)

* Section D, Articles 1, 2, 3, 4-6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12-16, 17, 18 and 19



The preamble of the accord says, "Under the framework of the constitution of Bangladesh and having fullest and firm confidence in the sovereignty and integrity of Bangladesh with an objective to elevate political, social, cultural, educational and financial rights and to expedite socio-economic development process of all citizens in CHT"



What has It Achieved?

The 1997 Peace Accord provides for an overall framework for a unique administrative structure the CHT enjoys currently as well as in future. It creates the environment where the CHT would enjoy the status of a tribal-inhabited region, which comes close to being a self-administration entity in the new institutional landscape holding unprecedented management powers that accompany it. Institutionally, it ensures regional administration for the CHT people through the three-tier administrative system.



First, at the national level, a new institutional mechanism in the form of a ministry was created. This ministry called- Ministry of the CHT Affairs is headed by a tribal person.



Second, the CHT Regional Council was established to coordinate and supervise the three district councils and municipalities of the CHT. The RC consists of 22 members including its chair, who is indirectly chosen by the elected members of the three hill district councils.



Third, at the local level, the existing hill district councils have been empowered and strengthened by expanding their powers and functions. The district councils are responsible for land management, the local police, tribal law and social justice, youth welfare, environmental protection and development, promotion of local tourism, and supervision of local government institutions within the district. The HDCs can supervise the work of headmen, surveyors and assistant land commissioners.



The implementation of the accord arrangements in the CHT region is envisioned through the strengthening of the three district councils, establishment of regional councils and the MOCHTA and their smooth and effective functioning enshrined in the 1997 Peace Accord.



Based on sources available in the government documents, 48 Articles of the Accord have been fully implemented. On 10 February 2016, in reply to a starred question, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that her government had already implemented 48 clauses out of 72 clauses of the CHT Accord and was working sincerely to implement the rest of the clauses.



Challenges and Concerns: Different stakeholders from the violent armed groups to the government agencies need to engage in a spirit of genuine cooperation and address some challenges.



First, there is a growing religious intolerance in the region that would foment violence and harm inter-community and inter-faith relations.



Second, in the recent times, intra-Pahari clashes have increased along with extortions and kidnapping in the region.



Third, there is a lack of confidence and trust among the people at their own communities as well as at inter-community level.



Fourth, many incidents trigger violence and deprivation against the hill people sometimes are not well founded with facts. With deeper investigation of many of those incidents, it reveals truth which is reverse of conventional wisdom.



Taking the opportunity of sympathy and information gap, the vested quarters tend to publicize trivial issues, for that matter, any social and cultural incidents with the Bengalese people or civil administration or the security forces in the region as major problems between the Hill people and Bengalese.



The Way Forward: The government of Bangladesh led by Sheikh Hasina is deeply committed to implement the accord as the Prime Minister signed this accord 25 years as a reflection of genuine political will improve lives and livelihoods of the Hill people.



More importantly, it was aimed at creating a lasting solution to the demands of the Hill people. Few issues are extremely significant in charting a new future of the CHT in the era of transforming Bangladesh into a developed country through peace and harmony.



There is no alternative to full implementation of the accord. Almost all hill people strongly believe that the implementation of the accord is the key to solve all problems in the CHT. There is a need for consolidating the progress achieved so far. The principles and norms of reconciliation and togetherness can provide a social fabric that would contribute to a better society.



Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government, the CHT is expected to transform into a place of peace and harmony in the coming days.

Dr. Delwar Hossain, professor, Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka







