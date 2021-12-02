Two accused killed in ‘gunfight’ with police in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Dec 1: Two FIR-listed accused in Cumilla Ward Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel murder case were reportedly killed in a shootout with police in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Md Sabbir Hossain, 28, and Sajon, 32, accused in the murder case.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of District Detective Branch (DB) of Police Parimal Das said receiving information that the accused were staying at Songraish and Nabagram, a team from Kotwali Model Police Station and DB conducted raids at around 1am.

According to police sources, when the team reached Beribandh area of the Gomti River, the criminals opened fire on the policemen. The law-enforcers fired back for 'self-defence' at that time.

Later, the two accused were found lying on the ground. They were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

A pistol, pipe gun and bullets were recovered from the scene, the SI added.