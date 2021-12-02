Four nabbed with drugs in three districts

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Pabna, Brahmanbaria and Chattogram, on Tuesday.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: Police, in a drive, arrested two drugs dealers along with 400 yaba tablets in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Chand Ali, 30, son of Mojibor Rahman Aju of Kumargara Village under Beelchalan Union in Chatmohar Upazila, and Ramjan Ali, 30, son of Afaj Uddin of Beruan Miapara Village in Atgharia Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Haripur Union of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Chatmohar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Muhammad Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a young man along with 6kg of hemp from Kosba Upazila in the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Md Hasan Mia, 21, son of late Shafiqul Islam Prakash Chhafu, a resident of Kaiyapania Madhyapara Village in the upazila.

District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by the assistant director of District DNC conducted a drive in Majlishpur Bazar area of the upazila at dawn, and arrested Hasan along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Kosba PS in this connection.

CHATTOGRAM: Police detained a young man along with 1,500 litres of Cholai liquor in Hathazari Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The detained person is Md Rubel, 25.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers stopped a truck in Najumiarhat area on the Chattogram-Kaptai Highway and found the Cholai liquor inside the vehicle after searching.

The law enforcers, later, detained Rubel and seized the truck.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Hathazari PS in this connection.

Madunaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Md Suhrawardy confirmed the matter.









