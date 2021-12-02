Four men murdered in four districts

Four people have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Naogaon, Rangamati, Bogura and Barguna, in three days.

NAOGAON: A man, who was injured in a clash centring union parishad (UP) election in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Bidhan Chandra Urao was the son of Gopal Chandra, a resident of Chakabir Adivasi Para area under Bilashbari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Bidhan was the supporter of newly elected member Shahinuzzaman. After winning the UP polls on Monday, Bidhan along with others brought out a victory procession in the union.

At that time, the supporters of the opposite party attacked them, leaving Bidhan seriously injured.

He was taken to SZRMCH in Bogura immediately.

Later, Bidhan succumbed to his injuries there on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment.

A murder case was filed with Badalgacchi Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Atiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: An area commander of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti (PJSS) Santu Larma's group was shot to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Abishkar Chakma, 40, was a resident of Kiching Adam area under Bandhukbhanga Union in the upazila. He was a top leader of the PJSS and an accused in several cases, police said.

The deceased's father Mintu Chakma said a group of armed men intruded their house at early hours and opened fire on Abishkar, leaving him dead on the spot.

Soon after that, the criminals escaped the place.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Taposh Ranjan Ghosh confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants in the district town on Monday night.

Deceased Mohan, 22, was the son of Shukur Ali, a resident of Fultala Kanpara area in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mohan along with his two friends Bappi and Likhon went to the district town to attend a programme.

However, some unidentified men blocked their road in front of Old Sonali Bank at Khandar at around 11:30pm while they were returning home.

The miscreants stabbed Mohan indiscriminately there, leaving him critically injured.

Bappi and Likhon also received injuries as they tried to rescue Mohan at that time.

The injured were rushed to Bogura SZRMCH.

Later, Mohan succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

Bogura Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A man, who was injured in a clash centring the UP election in Patharghata Upazila of the district, died early Sunday.

Deceased Bacchu Sarder, 50, was a resident of Ward No. 5 Gyanpara Village under Nachnapara Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Tamim said one Jahangir and Labu Merda of the area are contesting with each other for the member post of the UP polls. Bacchu Sarder was on the side of Jahangir.

However, Shamim Hossain, younger brother of Ward No. 5 Unit of Awami League (AL) President Alamgir Hossain, and Sakib Hasan beat up Bacchu at Kazirhat Bazar on November 15 as he supported Jahangir, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Bacchu was taken to Barguna Sadar Hospital.

He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at home at around 1am on Sunday.

ASP (Patharghata Circle) Md Tofayel Hossain Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







