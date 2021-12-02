Fire-service station installed at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, Dec 1: The long-cherished dream of local people of Koyra has come true with the construction of a fire service and civil defence station in the upazila of the district recently.

Due to destructive fire incidents, many locals lost their all belongings over the last few years, in the absence of fire-fighting system in the upazila. Koyra is 110 kilometre away from Khulna Town. The fire service station has been installed in Koyra Sadar.

The three-storey station has been built at Tk 3 crore 46 lakh 55 thousands.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer locals said, since the independence there has not been expected development in Koyra. Roads, bridges and culverts in the upazila remained dilapidated. After coming to power in 1996, Awami League (AL) started development works in the upazila. It is still continuing.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said the construction of fire service and civil defence station will benefit locals greatly.

Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islas said the long dream of the people of the area has been fulfilled.

Their dream has come true in light of the development activities under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.







