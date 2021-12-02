Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fire-service station installed at Koyra

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, Dec 1: The long-cherished dream of local people of Koyra has come true with the construction of a fire service and civil defence station in the upazila of the district recently.
Due to destructive fire incidents, many locals lost their all belongings over the last few years, in the absence of fire-fighting system in the upazila. Koyra is 110 kilometre away from Khulna Town. The fire service station has been installed in Koyra Sadar.
The three-storey station has been built at Tk 3 crore 46 lakh 55 thousands.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer locals said, since the independence there has not been expected development in Koyra. Roads, bridges and culverts in the upazila remained dilapidated. After coming to power in 1996, Awami League (AL) started development works in the upazila. It is still continuing.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said the construction of fire service and civil defence station will benefit locals greatly.
Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islas said the long dream of the people of the area has been fulfilled.
Their dream has come true in light of the development activities under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two accused killed in ‘gunfight’ with police in Cumilla
UNO Muntasir Jahan distributed blankets among poor families
Four nabbed with drugs in three districts
Four men murdered in four districts
Fire-service station installed at Koyra
Five killed, 21 injured in road mishaps in five districts
Mongla Port capable to handle 1000 ships yearly: Chairman
Schoolboy electrocuted at Fulbari


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft