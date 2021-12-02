Five killed, 21 injured in road mishaps in five districts

Five people including a minor child have been killed and at least 21 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Manikganj, Chapainawabganj, Khulna and Rajshahi, in two days.

BOGURA: Two college students were killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Adnan Nahid, 19, son of Zahidur Rahman of Krishnapur Village, and Sampad Kumar, 20, son of Hridoy of Namapara under Mirzapur Union in the upazila. They were intermediate first year students at Summit International School and College.

Sherpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Baniul Alam said a Dhaka-bound goods-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying the two friends in Mirzapur Krishnapur area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 8:30pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and kept those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee, the official added.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Selim Anwar, 30, son of Abdul Razzak, a resident of Nannar Village in Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka.

The injured is Johirul Islam, 28.

Eyewitnesses said a truck crushed a motorcycle carrying Anwar and Johirul in front of Manikganj Police Lines at Narangai on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at noon, leaving Anwar dead on the spot and Johirul injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Later, injured Johirul was admitted to the hospital.

However, police seized the truck and detained its driver Mojibor Rahman.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golra Highway Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy has been killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ariful, 5, son of Raihan, a resident of Teghoria Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an easy-bike hit the boy while he was crossing a road in Teghoria area on the Jatahara-Akkelpur Road at around 11am, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: At least 20 people were injured when a bus fell into a canal in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Locals said a Satkhira-bound passenger-laden bus plunged into a roadside canal after losing its control over the steering in front of Dumuria Fire Service and Civil Defence Station on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway at around 1:45pm while overtaking a truck, which left at least 20 passengers injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.

Later, the injured people were sent to a nearby hospital.

Of the injured, at least 10 people were, later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Dumuria Fire Service Station Officer Sarder Shariful Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a road accident in Tanore Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Jubair Hossain, 27, son of Kutub Uddin, a resident of Jeol Dakshinpara Moholla under Tanore Municipality. He worked as a medical representative.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jubair was going to his father-in-law's house in Tanore Sadar from Mohar Village at night riding by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit hard a pillar of a culvert after losing its control over the steering in Debipur Mor area on the Tanore-Mundamala Road at around 9:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Tanore PS OC Raqibul Hasan confirmed the incident.









