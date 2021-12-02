Mongla Port capable to handle 1000 ships yearly: Chairman



Chairman of the MPA Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa cutting a cake on Wednesday to mark 71st founding anniversary of the port. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organised maintaining social distance and health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.

The programmes included hoisting of national flag during sunrise, rally, discussion and doa mahfil.

Besides, the Mongla Port buildings, main gate, jetty, ships and Mongla Port Authority (MPA) office building and main gate in Khulna were illuminated.

All home and foreign ships anchored at the jetty blew whistle for one minute at 12.01am.

Chairman of the MPA Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa led a rally that paraded from the MPA administrative building and ended at the main gate of the jetty. He also presided over the discussion meeting.

Established in 1950, Mongla Port has gone through many struggles and setbacks, said a top official, adding that now it is one of the busiest sea port of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a visionary step to revitalise the port after Awami League came to power in 2009.

While speaking at the discussion meeting as chief guest, secretary of Shipping Ministry Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury thanked PM Sheikh Hasina to make the port into an active one.

He said, the authority has implemented over 50 development programmes from June 2009 to 2021 to enhance its capacity at a cost of Taka 10,000 crore, adding that, government is working tirelessly to enhance connectivity of the Mongla Sea Port.

He also said,.Mongla Port's capacity will be increased four times within the next three years. About 500 acres of land of the port have been readied for the construction and extension of jetty, yard and bonded warehouse, he maintained.

Chairman of the Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, in his inaugural speech, said, "We are implementing eight ongoing projects at a cost of Taka 2896.77 crore. Now the port is capable to handle over1000 ships per year".

In 2020-21 fiscal year, a total of 111.45 ton cargo was handled while 970 ships arrived. Till last month, the port saw a record arrival of 75 ships.

Describing the facilities of the port, the MPA chairman said, foreign countries are interested to use this port as MPA is able to present modern facilities to international investors. After the Padma Bridge is completed, Mongla Port will be able to send covered vans and cargoes to the capital Dhaka directly.

Among others, President of Ship and Berth Operation Association President Sayed Zahid Hossain, Saif Group Chairman Tarafder Ruhul Amin, addressed the programme.







