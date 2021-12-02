Schoolboy electrocuted at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 1: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Nahim Hasan, 14, was the son of Babul Mia, a resident of Atiabari Sarkertari Village under Bhangamor Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at a local school.

Local sources said Nahim came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on a fan in the house at around 9:30pm, which left him critically injured. He was taken to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Rajib Kumer Roy confirmed the incident.









