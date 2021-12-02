Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl crushed under train at Kalihati

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Our Correspondent

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, Dec 1: A schoolgirl was crushed under a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Toya, 13, daughter of Nasir Uddin of Chattogram. She was an eighth grader at Elenga High School. She along with her family members lived in a rented house at Kalihati.
Eyewitnesses said the Nilsagar Express Train hit Nusrat in Dhalatengar area under Dashkia Union at around 9:10am while she along with her friend was sitting on the rail line, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two accused killed in ‘gunfight’ with police in Cumilla
UNO Muntasir Jahan distributed blankets among poor families
Four nabbed with drugs in three districts
Four men murdered in four districts
Fire-service station installed at Koyra
Five killed, 21 injured in road mishaps in five districts
Mongla Port capable to handle 1000 ships yearly: Chairman
Schoolboy electrocuted at Fulbari


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], advertis[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft