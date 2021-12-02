Schoolgirl crushed under train at Kalihati

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, Dec 1: A schoolgirl was crushed under a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Toya, 13, daughter of Nasir Uddin of Chattogram. She was an eighth grader at Elenga High School. She along with her family members lived in a rented house at Kalihati.

Eyewitnesses said the Nilsagar Express Train hit Nusrat in Dhalatengar area under Dashkia Union at around 9:10am while she along with her friend was sitting on the rail line, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.







