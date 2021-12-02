Delhi records worst November pollution in years

NEW DELHI, Dec 1: India's capital Delhi recorded its worst November air in at least six years, according to official data. The city recorded 11 days of "severe" pollution, up from 10 days in November 2016.

Data also showed that the residents of Delhi didn't experience even one "good" day of air quality through the month. Experts blame the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states and the festival of Diwali for the alarming levels of pollution in November.

The numbers are the worst Delhi has seen since 2015, when the Central Pollution Control Board started recording air quality data. A prolonged monsoon pushed the stubble burning and Diwali into November, Dr Gufran Beig, founder of air quality forecast agency SAFAR, told local media.

"This is the major reason why November saw poorer air quality this year as compared to the last few years," he said. Satellite data from Nasa shows that there were 90,984 fires from stubble burning in three states - Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - between October 1 and November 28. This was the highest number in five years, according to a report from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). -BBC