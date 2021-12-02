Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN pushes cash handouts to avert mass poverty in Afghanistan

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 1: The United Nations said on Wednesday that a program to pay $300 million a year in cash to Afghan families with children, elderly or people with disabilities is the best way to target increasing poverty.
In what the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) described as an "alarming" socio-economic outlook for Afghanistan for the next 13 months, it also pushed a $100 million "cash for work" project to boost employment and $90 million in small business payments.
"This will be probably the best shot at halting this massive collapse into near universal poverty," UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, told Reuters.
As Afghanistan struggles with a sharp drop in international development aid after the Taliban seized power in mid-August, an economy and banking system on the brink of collapse, the COVID-19 pandemic and severe drought, UNDP has projected that poverty may become nearly universal by mid 2022 - affecting more than 90 percent of the country's 39 million people.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Delhi records worst November pollution in years
Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration
UN pushes cash handouts to avert mass poverty in Afghanistan
US tightens travel rules as countries race to quell Omicron threat
Three dead, 8 wounded in US high school shooting
WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers
Sonia, Rahul plan mega rally in December
Pakistan to host OIC summit on Afghanistan


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft