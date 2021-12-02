Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US tightens travel rules as countries race to quell Omicron threat

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

WASHINGTON, Dec 1: Air travellers to the United States (U.S.) will face tougher Covid-19 testing rules as several countries moved to seal off their borders amid growing uncertainty around the virulence of the Omicron variant.
The Omicron variant has the ability to dodge existing vaccines. In Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong and Japan said they would expand travel curbs, while Australia was bracing for more Omicron cases after at least two people visited several locations in its biggest city while likely infectious.
In an attempt to stave off hasty global border restrictions, the World Health Organisation called on countries to apply "an evidence-informed and risk-based approach" to travel measures. Blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread, and they "place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods", the WHO said.
More than 50 countries were reportedly implementing travel measures aimed at potentially delaying import of Omicron as of Nov. 28, the WHO added. Investors remained on edge on Wednesday, even as financial markets came off lows plumbed a day earlier following remarks by the CEO of Moderna that raised questions about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron.
Global health officials have since sought to offer reassurances and reiterated calls for people to get vaccinated. "Even if the new variant becomes more widespread, the vaccines we have will continue to provide protection," European Medicines Agency Executive Director Emer Cooke said.
Echoing remarks by vaccine maker BioNTech and scientists, Cooke said laboratory analyses should indicate over the next two weeks whether the blood of vaccinated people has sufficient antibodies to neutralise the new variant.
BioNTech's CEO said the vaccine it makes in a partnership with Pfizer would likely offer strong protection against severe disease from Omicron. The World Health Organisation classified Omicron as a "variant of concern," due to the number of mutations that might help it spread or evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Delhi records worst November pollution in years
Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration
UN pushes cash handouts to avert mass poverty in Afghanistan
US tightens travel rules as countries race to quell Omicron threat
Three dead, 8 wounded in US high school shooting
WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers
Sonia, Rahul plan mega rally in December
Pakistan to host OIC summit on Afghanistan


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft