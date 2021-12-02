Three dead, 8 wounded in US high school shooting

OXFORD, Dec 1: A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest US school shooting so far this year.

Eight others, including one teacher, were wounded in the attack, which took place shortly after noon while classes were in session at Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the dead were a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female.

Of the wounded, six were in stable condition and two were undergoing surgery. The suspect was taken into custody and a semi-automatic handgun was seized, but there was no immediate explanation for what might have prompted the attack in Oxford, a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Detroit.

"There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive," the sheriff's office said.

"It's a very tragic situation. We have three deceased victims right now, who are all believed to be students," Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters. -AFP







